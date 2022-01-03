South Korean rapper and music producer Suga, a member of K-Pop group BTS, has tested negative for COVID-19 and is out of quarantine.
The group’s agency Big Hit Music released a statement about Suga’s recovery on its social media platform Weverse on January 3.
“We would like to inform you that BTS member SUGA has made a full recovery from COVID-19, and his quarantine has concluded as of today (January 3) at noon,” the statement read. “Suga, who had been receiving treatment from home for the past 10 days from Friday, December 24, is now able to return to his daily activities.”
Suga had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 24, a day after his mandatory PCR test after returning to South Korea from the US.
The statement added that Suga, real name Min Yoongi, “did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine and is currently recuperating while resting at home. We would like to thank all fans who have shown concern for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19.”
Suga took to Weverse as well to exclaim: “Out of quarantine!”
Two other members, RM and Jin, are currently in quarantine after also testing positive on December 25.
The septet, which includes J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, started their official vacation on December 6 and have been sharing updates with fans on their newly opened Instagram accounts since then.