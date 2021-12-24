Suga, a member of K-Pop sensations BTS, has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to South Korea from the US.
BTS’ agency Big Hit Music made the announcement on their social media platform Weverse, saying that the 28-year-old is asymptomatic and has been vaccinated.
“BTS member SUGA was confirmed with COVID-19 on Friday, December 24 during his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test immediately upon his return to Korea on Thursday, December 23,” the statement read.
“SUGA completed his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August and is not presenting any symptoms as of today. He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities,” it added.
The statement also mentioned that the rapper hasn’t come into contact with the other six members — RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.