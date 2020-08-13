TAB 200224 Holly HOT BTS-1582530546136
J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, V, and Jin of the boy band BTS visit the 'Today' Show at Rockefeller Plaza on February 21, 2020 in New York City. Image Credit: AFP
Also in this package

South Korean boy group BTS has been on a roll this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic spoiling plans for their global ‘Map of the Soul’ tour.

Now, the septet will bring fans what they’ve been missing the most — a ‘Map of the Soul ON:E’ concert to be held for an audience and streamed online.

See also

The group — made up of RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga, V, Jin and Jungkook — will perform for a limited audience on October 10 and 11.

“Only limited seating will be available for purchase for the offline performances in accordance with government-mandated concert seat distancing measures for COVID-19 prevention. Please stay tuned for additional notices for more detailed information,” a notification sent out through app Weverse read.

Details about the venue were not provided.

The much-loved group have been working hard on new music and other projects through the pandemic.

They’ll release new English single ‘Dynamite’ on August 21; they filmed a reality TV show ‘In the Soop’ in South Korea in June that will begin airing on Weverse on August 20; and they have a new album due out in the fourth quarter of the year.

Their October online concert could very well break their own Guinness World Record.

‘Bang Bang Con: The Live’, held live from Seoul on June 14, was watched by 756,000 concurrent viewers from 107 countries and territories. The event garnered the title of most viewers for a music concert live stream.

The virtual attendance was the equivalent of 15 shows at a 50,000-seat stadium, Variety reported.