South Korean boy group BTS has been on a roll this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic spoiling plans for their global ‘Map of the Soul’ tour.
Now, the septet will bring fans what they’ve been missing the most — a ‘Map of the Soul ON:E’ concert to be held for an audience and streamed online.
The group — made up of RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga, V, Jin and Jungkook — will perform for a limited audience on October 10 and 11.
“Only limited seating will be available for purchase for the offline performances in accordance with government-mandated concert seat distancing measures for COVID-19 prevention. Please stay tuned for additional notices for more detailed information,” a notification sent out through app Weverse read.
Details about the venue were not provided.
The much-loved group have been working hard on new music and other projects through the pandemic.
They’ll release new English single ‘Dynamite’ on August 21; they filmed a reality TV show ‘In the Soop’ in South Korea in June that will begin airing on Weverse on August 20; and they have a new album due out in the fourth quarter of the year.
Their October online concert could very well break their own Guinness World Record.
‘Bang Bang Con: The Live’, held live from Seoul on June 14, was watched by 756,000 concurrent viewers from 107 countries and territories. The event garnered the title of most viewers for a music concert live stream.
The virtual attendance was the equivalent of 15 shows at a 50,000-seat stadium, Variety reported.