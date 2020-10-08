Chris Gayle Avina Shah Image Credit: Instagram

British Indian singer Avina Shah has collaborated with Chris Gayle for a new dance track, but originally the West Indies cricket superstar wanted to do a remix of her 2018 track, ‘Playboy’.

“A mutual friend thought it would be a great idea for us to do a song together. I was introduced to Chris over a phone call while I was in Greece recently. Our friend had shown him some of my previous songs and Chris liked the East-West sound in my music and originally wanted to do a remix of my track ‘Playboy’,” Avina told IANS.

“We got talking about doing a song together and creating something different by adding the Caribbean flavour to my sound, by mixing India, the UK and Jamaica to create something unique. I don’t think this has been done before in anything I’ve heard, so I was really excited about the project,” she added.

Talking about the song ‘Groove’, she shared that it is a track she created long before the pandemic. “I had huge plans for 2020 musically and it was due to be one of my future dance releases. However, the pandemic put a halt on a lot of my musical plans for this year. The song is all about dance, about letting your hair down and letting your body naturally groove to the beats,” she said.