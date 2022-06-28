Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who’s known for her electrifying stage presence and robust on-stage energy, will headline a concert in Dubai on August 13 at the Coca Cola Arena.
Organised by Dubai Summer Surprises and PME Events, Chauhan will spearhead a three-hour concert filled with her string of hits including ‘Beedi’, ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’, ‘Dhoom Machale’, and Mehboob Mere’.
Chauhan, who has performed in the UAE several times to a full house, was born in Delhi and began her career in earnest at the young age of 13. But music folklore has it that she began since at age four and has never looked back since. Her brassy voice has made her a force to reckon in with in the music industry.
The ‘Dilliwali Girlfriend’ singer has won several awards and judged numerous television reality shows. Chauhan has sold over 50 million albums worldwide
In the course of her career, she has won numerous awards and accolades, judged several television reality shows, and appeared in music videos and in 2011, she had her international break-through by collaborating with pop star, Enrique Inglesias for a Hindi version of his song, ‘Heartbeat’. She has more than 3,000 studio recordings and 50 million albums sold worldwide, making her one of the most recorded voices in India.
Tickets cost Dh99 and are available at www.coca-cola-arena.com.