Armaan Malik Image Credit: IANS

Singer Armaan Malik gets out of his comfort zone with his latest release and he says it’s something he tries to do regularly.

“It is really important to kind of reinvent with every release, and that is what I try to do. I always push myself to do that,” Malik said via Twitter.

The singer has just released his third English single, ‘How Many’. The song describes the cycle of events that take place during the course of a relationship.

“‘How Many’ was me getting out of my comfort zone. I have never done something like this musically and even visually. I think it just keeps things interesting not only for me but also for the fans. They always want to see you in something new, so ‘How Many’ is that. I will continue to do newer stuff that puts me in a different zone and challenges me,” he added in a video posted on Twitter.

“‘How Many’ is about complex relationships where you’re constantly fighting, making up, taking the hits yet carrying on. It describes the cycle of events that take place during the course of a relationship,” he said.