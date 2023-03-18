Bollywood actor and stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma paid tribute to the late singer KK by singing one of his most famous tracks ‘Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana’, from the 2001 film ‘Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein’, a remake of the Tamil hit movie ‘Minnale’, starring R Madhavan, Saif Ali Khan and Dia Mirza.
Sharma, whose latest movie 'Zwigato' released in Indian theatres, shared a video on Instagram from the sets while singing the song as the audience responds with excitement.
“This was not planned, @diamirzaofficial was there in our show n I just started humming the lines of this beautiful song n suddenly all the people started singing this song with me... Attribute to our loving KK,” Sharma captioned the video.
Comedian Rajiv Thakur mentioned: “It was a great moment.”
Another fan wrote: “For those missing iconic KK.”
‘Minnale’, which released in 2001, starred Madhavan, Abbas and Reema Sen in the lead. The haunting soundtrack from the movie, which made it to Bollywood, was composed by Harris Jayaraj.