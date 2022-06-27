With a speech about his own inspirational dream for the Black community, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs channeled the spirit of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. while accepting the BET Awards’ highest honour Sunday night.

After Combs received his Lifetime Achievement Award, the music mogul said God put a special message in his heart to deliver his “new dream.” He was presented the award by Babyface and Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), who called Combs his “favourite artist” growing up.

Sean "Diddy" Combs reacts as he receives the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 26, 2022. REUTERS/David Swanson Image Credit: REUTERS

“I got this dream of Black people being free,” Combs said, with Babyface and Ye standing behind him at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. “I got this dream of us controlling our own destiny. I got this dream of us taking accountability and stop killing each other. I got this dream of us being rich and wealthy and living on the same block. I have this dream of us unifying.”

The BET Awards celebrate the contributions that people of colour have made through the entertainment realm, highlighting winners in 19 categories, including film and sports.

Lil' Kim performs a tribute to lifetime achievement award winner Sean "Diddy" Combs at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Doja Cat, Drake and Ari Lennox entered the awards with the most nominations, but came away with no trophies. Silk Sonic — formed by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — won two awards including album of the year for their project ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic.’

The show’s Oscar-nominated host, Taraji P. Henson, said Combs’ influence is “big for the culture.”

During Combs’ speech, he paid homage to the late Andre Harrell, who launched his career, as well as his mother for working several jobs during his childhood and the late Kim Porter, his longtime girlfriend and mother of his three children.

Mary J. Blige performs a tribute to lifetime achievement award winner Sean "Diddy" Combs at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

“I miss you so much Kim,” said Combs. Earlier, in a star-studded tribute performance to Combs, he dedicated an emotional video montage to Porter. The nostalgic tribute included appearances from Mary J. Blige, Lil Kim, Busta Rhymes, Jodeci, Shyne and Faith Evans.

Combs founded Bad Boy Records and is a three-time Grammy winner who has worked with a slew of top-tier artists including Notorious B.I.G., Blige, Usher, Lil Kim, Evans and 112. He created the fashion clothing line called Sean John, launched Revolt TV with a focus on music and has his own alcohol. He also produced the reality show ‘Making the Band’ for MTV.

Kanye West speaks at the BET Awards 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 26, 2022. REUTERS/David Swanson Image Credit: REUTERS

In 2004, the rapper-producer played Walter Lee Younger in the Broadway revival of ‘A Raisin in the Sun,’ which aired as a television adaption four years later. He’s also appeared in films including ‘Get Him to the Greek’ and ‘Monster’s Ball.’

Past recipients of the award include Prince, Whitney Houston, Queen Latifah, Samuel L. Jackson, Lionel Richie, Anita Baker and New Edition.

Babyface and Ye both called Combs a ‘legend.’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: (L-R) Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Busta Rhymes perform onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Image Credit: AFP

“This man has been through and survived a lot of stuff and broke down a lot of doors so we can be standing — I know for me, that I can be here today,” said Ye, wearing a black face covering. “He broke down so many doors of classism, taste, culture, swag.”

Combs’ honour came on the same night when other big stars used the BET Awards to strongly criticise the US Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognised a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion and legalised it nationwide.

Taraji P. Henson, left, and Ms. Pat speak at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Henson took the stage as the show’s host with an uplifting message about “Black excellence” before she launched into the court’s overturning of the ruling last week. The actor took the stage after Lizzo opened the show with a flute solo in a glittery-gold outfit performing her single ‘About Damn Time.’

Lizzo performs at the BET Awards 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 26, 2022. REUTERS/David Swanson Image Credit: REUTERS

Grammy-nominated singer Janelle Monae introduced Grammy winner Jazmine Sullivan as the winner for best female R&B/pop artist.

Rapper Latto walked away with best new artist, who later performed her smash hit ‘Big Energy’ with Mariah Carey.

Mariah Carey, left, and Latto perform at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Singer Tems dedicated her best international act award to the many women who “dare to dream.”

“Where I’m from, things like this don’t happen,” said the Lagos, Nigeria-born singer who won best collaboration with Justin Bieber and Wizkid for their song ‘Essence.’ “This is a dream. If you’re watching me, I want you to imagine yourself as me because you are meant to be here too.”

Bruno Mars accepts the award for album of the year for "An Evening with Silk Sonic" at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Jack Harlow performed ‘Poison’ alongside Lil Wayne before Brandy hit the stage with him for his hit ‘First Class.’ While Harlow and Brandy performed, the camera turned to her brother, Ray J, who was seen dancing in the audience.

Muni Long performs at the BET Awards 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 26, 2022. REUTERS/David Swanson TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Image Credit: REUTERS