Singer says she’s not ashamed of her illness

Singer Bebe Rexha, who is known for songs like ‘Say My Name’ and ‘Meant to Be’, has been diagnosed as bipolar.

“For the longest time, I didn’t understand why I felt so sick. Why I felt lows that made me not want to leave my house or be around people and why I felt highs that would not let me sleep, would not let me stop working or creating music. Now I know why,” the 29-year-old wrote on Twitter.

She added: “I’m bipolar and I’m not ashamed anymore. That is all. (Crying my eyes out).”

She assured fans that learning about her disorder has made her current songs deeply personal and vulnerable.

“This next album will be [my] favourite album ever because I’m not holding anything back. I love you all very much. And I hope you accept me as I am,” she wrote.

The star recently worked out her differences with her father, who threatened to disown her after seeing her risque act in the ‘Last Hurrah’ video,.

The father and daughter fell out after she posted a scolding message from her father on social media.