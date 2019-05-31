The singer revealed in an Instagram post she has developed an allergy to tomatoes

Ariana Grande. Image Credit: Image courtesy of Twitter.com/ArianaGrande

Singer Ariana Grande, who postponed her upcoming Orlando and Tampa shows, has opened up about an allergy she has developed due to tomatoes.

“Update: we discovered that I had an unfortunate allergic reaction to tomatoes and my throat pretty much closed,” Grande, 25, wrote on Instagram.

She said she was making slow progress but feels like she is “swallowing a cactus”,.

“There is nothing more unfair than an Italian woman developing an allergy to tomatoes in her mid twenties,” Grande added.

The ‘7 Rings’ hitmaker also thanked her fans for understanding the situation.

“Thank you all for your love and understanding. Can’t wait to get back to performing and to make it up to Tampa and Orlando in November.”