Singer Adele and Simon Konecki have finalised their divorce almost two years after announcing that they would be separating.
They will reportedly have joint custody of their eight-year-old son Angelo and neither of them will be paying child or spousal support, according to reports.
According to legal documents, the couple used mediation to amicably reach the terms of the split. The papers say they will seek to resolve any issues without litigation.
Adele kept her original legal name, Adele Adkins, during her marriage.
The Grammy winning singer and Konecki, 46, first announced their separation in April 2019 after more than seven years together. Adele, 32, filed a divorce petition in Los Angeles Superior Court in September 2019.
“Adele and her partner have separated,” her representatives said in April 2019. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”
Adele gave birth to their son Angelo on October 19, 2012. She and the charity group SEO reportedly got married in 2016, and this only came to light after the ‘Rolling in the Deep’ singer referred to Konecki as her husband during her 2017 Grammy Awards acceptance speech. They have been fiercely private about their relationship and child.