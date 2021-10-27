Some felt that the Maroon 5 singer was too harsh after the incident

Adam Levine of Maroon 5. Image Credit: AP

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine has spoken up about a viral video of him being grabbed by a fan on stage during a performance.

The singer was performing the hit track ‘Sunday Morning’ at a concert in Los Angeles on October 23 when a woman got on the stage and grabbed Levine.

In the video, which has gone viral on TikTok, Levine can be seen looking surprised and mouthing a swear word after security pulls the woman away. Some critics said he was too harsh or needed to be humble towards his fans.

"This lady jumped on stage during Maroon 5's performance," the TikTok user wrote in her caption. "Adam Levine was not having it."

Taking to his Instagram stories, Levine opened up about the incident and his reaction to it.

“I have always been someone that loves, respects, worships our fans. Without our fans, we don’t have a job. I say that all the time — to our fans,” he said.

Levine added: “To think that anyone would believe that I thought that our fans were beneath us or less than us makes my stomach turn. That’s just not who I am. That’s not who I’ve ever been.”