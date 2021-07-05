Prepare for a night of crime and intrigue as a murder mystery immersive experience returns to Paramount Hotel Dubai starting July 21.
The event is set in 1920s Spanish Harlem, New York City, and lets guests investigate the “murder” of Broadway producer Clarence Wolfshime, the father of bootlegger and crime boss Ernest Wolfshime, during a quiet night at his Speakeasy called Flappers.
The sneaky Clarence was aware that people were out to get him and so he made sure that if he were to ever get murdered a curse would be cast to ensure the killer is caught. Because of this, his bar staff and three aspiring Broadway stars — Coco, Roxie and Mimi — are caught in a time hole. Guests will have to get their detective hats on to figure out who committed the crime and release the staff.
It won’t be all detective work though; expect exciting music, gourmet food and live drama as well.
Packages start from Dh299 for the show and dinner at Flashback Speakeasy Bar & Lounge, Paramount Hotel Dubai, Business Bay. It runs every Wednesday starting from July 21 until October 27.