Movie Review: ‘Finding Emily’ is the British rom-com we’ve been waiting for

One especially fresh aspect of “Finding Emily” is that the will-they-won’t-they isn’t even the real driving force of our interest. Are we really rooting for Owen and American Emily? Do we think they might, gasp, last if it happens? This movie knows what it is. It knows that its leads are in their early 20s, and it knows that we can enjoy spending time with them without investing too much in a possible relationship. “Finding Emily” is just one story in their lives.