Actor on 'The Notebook' effect, young love & why world is ready for nice guys to win again
Dubai: At just 18, Hollywood actor Mason Thames isn’t just playing the dream boyfriend on screen — he might actually be him in real life.
Best known for enchanting a generation in How to Train Your Dragon, Mason now steps into full romantic lead territory in his new film Regretting You, and let’s just say—Gen Z finally has its own Leonardo DiCaprio-in-Titanic moment.
In a world where most fictional teenage boys can’t commit to a coffee order, Mason’s character Miller is emotionally intelligent, loyal, and heartbreakingly gentle. And here’s the plot twist: Mason insists that’s exactly who he is off-screen too.
From McDonald’s dates to reading romance novels to prepare for his role, this 18-year-old is out here reviving pure, old-school romance—and making viewers across continents fall a little bit in love again.
What follows is a refreshingly real conversation with Mason Thames, where the rising star talks grief, young love, emotional maturity and why the world is ready for nice guys to win again.
Colleen Hoover fans, brace yourselves — the emotional rollercoaster that is Regretting You is hitting screens on October 23. And in a landscape crowded with anti-heroes and commitment-phobes, Mason is refreshingly proud to be playing the good guy.
I watched the trailer of Regretting You and truly felt bad for your character Miller Adams. You seem like everyone’s emotional punching bag in the film. Is that accurate?
What I love about Miller is that he’s very mature for his age. He lost his parents and was raised by his grandpa, so they have a very strong relationship because of it. He’s gone through a lot. After Clara [played by Mckenna Grace] tragedy, I feel like he really understands her and can be there for her. He lets her grieve because everyone grieves differently. No matter how easily she gets mad at him or her mom [Allison Williams] gets upset, he understands. It can be upsetting, but it doesn’t get to him. Through all of that, he just wants to be there for Clara, make sure she’s safe and comfortable, and give her space and time — which is very important.
You sound too good to be true. You’re 18, emotionally evolved, and deeply romantic. Are guys like you extinct in real life — or are you truly this person?
I’m definitely a hopeless romantic at heart. I love that stuff. I grew up watching movies like The Notebook, and it kind of built who I am — especially when it comes to cute little things. I love going the extra mile. It’s just who I am.
Did you read the book the movie is based on, or did you rely only on the script? Some actors avoid the book to keep their interpretation fresh. What was your approach?
When I first met with Josh, our director, I read the script and we talked about the character and what we wanted to do with him. Josh is such a great storyteller — if you’ve watched The Fault in Our Stars, you can really see how he understands people and the rawness of emotion. After I signed on, I read the book to really dive deep into who Miller was. The book was definitely one of the biggest parts of my preparation. Director Josh [Boone] was very collaborative, which I loved.
There’s a global appetite right now for pure, hopeful love stories. Do you think audiences are tired of dark, cynical narratives and are craving goodness again?
I watched The Notebook as a kid, and that feeling of love is something everybody needs in their life, no matter their age. Love gives people comfort and joy when you see it on screen. Young love especially is so pure and honest and real. What you see is what it is, and it’s very magical. Getting to tap into that and the nostalgia of first love is really special.
Leonardo DiCaprio’s role in Titanic defined an entire era of young romance in cinema. Do you think every actor wants a timeless love story on their filmography? Was Regretting You that for you?
This is truly a dream. Like I said, after watching The Notebook, I always wanted to do a movie like this. I knew I was safe with Josh. Doing this film — especially with McKenna, who is so fantastic — was perfect. We both understood these characters deeply. This was the perfect time to do it, and I’m very grateful to be a part of this movie and to work with Josh, the cast, and of course McKenna. It’s been a dream.
The title Regretting You makes you think of heartbreak. Have you had your own “regretting you” moment in real life?
If you had asked me that a year ago, I would have said yes — many regrets. But now I don’t think so. I feel like everything happens for a reason. Every experience you have, no matter how hard it is, teaches you something and helps you grow. So I don’t really have regrets. Everything happens for a reason.
'Regretting You' is out in UAE cinemas this October 23
