What I love about Miller is that he’s very mature for his age. He lost his parents and was raised by his grandpa, so they have a very strong relationship because of it. He’s gone through a lot. After Clara [played by Mckenna Grace] tragedy, I feel like he really understands her and can be there for her. He lets her grieve because everyone grieves differently. No matter how easily she gets mad at him or her mom [Allison Williams] gets upset, he understands. It can be upsetting, but it doesn’t get to him. Through all of that, he just wants to be there for Clara, make sure she’s safe and comfortable, and give her space and time — which is very important.