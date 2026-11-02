Menopause, marriage and divorce: UAE filmmaker tackles taboo in new documentary

“When I started making this film, I could not relate to any of these women,” says Verma. “Fast-forward two years, I have certain symptoms that they talked about.” Some of the symptoms are difficult to describe and can easily be mistaken for something more sinister. Such as “an itchy crawling thing in your skin”, she adds. “I know what it is. If I didn't, I would have gone to the GP and they probably would have given me steroids or creams. It makes you feel stronger to say, ‘I don't need to take extra medication when the doctor doesn't even know what's going on with my body. I know what's going on with my body, so I'll take care of it’.”