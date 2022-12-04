Toronto: Indo-Canadian TikToker Megha Thakur, known for spreading messages of body positivity and self-confidence, passed away "suddenly" and "unexpectedly" last week, an Instagram post by her parents said.

The Brampton-based influencer with 93,000 followers on TikTok died last week at the age of 21.

She hailed from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on November 24, 2022 in the early morning hours," Megha's parents wrote, sharing the tragic news on Instagram.

"Megha was a confident and independent young woman. She will be dearly missed. She loved her fans and would have wanted you to know of her passing. At this time, we request your blessings for Megha. Your thoughts and prayers will be with her in her onward journey."

The cause of her death was not revealed.

A funeral service was held in her memory on Tuesday.

"Megha knew how much of a force she was in the influencer space and how many women looked up to her, I told her all the time. We lost an angel too soon," an Instagram fan wrote in reply to the post.

"Her posts brought so much confidence and light when I was struggling. She was always an angel, and beautiful inside and out. I am sorry for your loss and may she rest in peace," another Instagrammer wrote.

Megha was also active on Instagram with close to 101,000 followers.

Her last TikTok video, posted on November 18, was captioned: "YOU'RE in charge of your destiny. Remember that."

In the video, Megha wore a grey and beige mini dress, white sandals and dark sunglasses, and was walking through the streets of New York.

She finished her graduation from Mayfield Secondary School and started making TikTok videos in 2019.

Her first video garnered around 3,000 likes and 60,000 views.

Reacting to Megha's untimely death, many of her fans sent their condolences on the social media platform.

"My dearest Megha, this is absolutely devastating. Sending your family so much love. I’m so truly saddened by the loss of a creative genius," an Instagram user Glamzilla posted.