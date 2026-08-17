The Ms. Marvel finale in 2022 dropped two grenades back-to-back. First, in the show proper: Kamala's friend Bruno runs tests on her genetics and discovers she has a specific mutation setting her apart, unlocking her powers through the Noor rather than through the bangle alone. Then, in the actual post-credits scene, Kamala's bangle starts glowing strangely while she's resting, and she vanishes in a ripple of energy, replaced by someone else entirely. That someone else was Carol Danvers, which at least got a payoff, of sorts, in The Marvels a year later. The 'is Kamala secretly a mutant, and does that mean the X-Men are finally coming" thread, on the other hand, has been left to compost. Marvel confirmed she has the X-gene, dangled the biggest word in Marvel history, mutant — in front of a fanbase that's been waiting a decade for it, and then never mentioned it again.