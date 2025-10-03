GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Marriage vs money: 7 ways couple can handle cash without the drama

Decide who handles what—bills, savings, investments—and make it clear

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
Money talk shouldn’t be a one-off. Life changes, goals shift, and unexpected expenses pop up.
Money talk shouldn’t be a one-off. Life changes, goals shift, and unexpected expenses pop up.

Money is always a messy topic. And in a marriage, perhaps even more so. One of you might be laser-focused on saving, climbing the career ladder, or investing, while the other just wants to relax, enjoy life, and maybe spend a little on pizza and video games. Differences like this don’t have to cause fights—here’s how to talk about money without turning it into a drama.

You can read here on what psychologists have said.

Start with the big picture

Before nitpicking over every receipt or Netflix subscription, figure out your shared goals. Are you saving for a house, planning a dream vacation, or just aiming for some financial peace of mind? Knowing you’re on the same team makes the tough money talks feel more like strategy sessions than arguments.

Focus on values, not just numbers

Money isn’t just math—it’s a reflection of what you care about. One of you might prioritise security, the other experiences or hobbies. Understanding why your partner spends or saves the way they do can turn judgment into appreciation.

Talk, don’t attack

‘Why did you spend so much on coffee’  is a conversation starter that can spiral fast. Instead, try explaining what’s important to you: “I would like to save more so we can take that trip next year.” Framing it around your goals keeps things calmer instead of confrontational.

Discuss different money styles

Some people live for the hustle and promotion ladder; others are content with steady work and a balanced life. Neither is wrong. Recognising that your partner’s financial ambition—or lack thereof—doesn’t define their value can prevent resentment and create respect.

Check yourself

Sometimes, your irritation isn’t really about money—it’s about expectations. Are you annoyed because your partner isn’t ‘doing enough,’  or because your idea of success is different? Stepping back to evaluate your feelings can save unnecessary fights.

Split roles, but keep it fair

Decide who handles what—bills, savings, investments—and make it clear. One partner might not chase raises, but if they’re contributing in other ways, that counts. Clear boundaries and shared responsibilities keep finances from becoming a silent battlefield.

Keep talking 

Money talk shouldn’t be a one-off. Life changes, goals shift, and unexpected expenses pop up. Regular check-ins help both partners stay on track, avoid surprises, and make sure you’re still moving toward your shared dreams.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

How MMJS & EIF is shaping e-invoicing in the UAE

How MMJS & EIF is shaping e-invoicing in the UAE

2m read
VPCI Tri Nations League 2025 launches in Dubai

VPCI Tri Nations League 2025 launches in Dubai

3m read
The Family Office launches Financial Goal mobile app

The Family Office launches Financial Goal mobile app

1m read
New UAE Lottery game: Win up to Dh60,000 every minute

New UAE Lottery game: Win up to Dh60,000 every minute

1m read