Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat and top Pakistani stars set to dazzle at Hum Awards 2025 in Houston

Hum Awards 2025 promises to be a night of glamour and stellar performances
The 10th Hum Awards, due to take place on October 11, in Houston, USA, promise to be a grand starry affair. Instituted in 2013 by Hum TV Network to honour excellence in TV drama, music, and film produced by the network, the event has taken place at international venues a number of times before — starting with Dubai World Trade Centre, in 2015. Last year’s event was held at the OVO Arena, Wembley, UK.
This year, as Hum Awards return to Houston, the show is said to get bigger, and how.
The crème de la crème of Pakistan’s entertainment industry is expected to fly to the US for the event. Those confirmed include Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Mehwish Hayat, Sajal Ali, Mawra Hocane, Dananeer Mobeen, Humayun Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, and Faysal Quraishi.
Durefishan Saleem and Bilal Abbas Khan, who are nominated for the top acting honours and also in the Best On-Screen Couple category, for their hit drama serial, Ishq Murshid, are also expected to attend the event.
Kinza Hashmi, who made heads turn in Khushbo Mein Basay Khat, has bagged a nomination in the Best Actor (female) category, followed by Sarah Khan (Namak Haram) and Sajal Ali (Zard Patton Ka Bunn). Sajal is tipped to win the award.
Seher Khan is another favourite in the category, for her stellar performance in Jafaa. Her costar of 2023’s popular Ramadan show, Fairytale — Hamza Sohail — is among the best bets for winner of the Best Actor (male), for Zard Patton Ka Bunn.
Hamza has an additional responsibility to shoulder at this year’s event, as he debuts as the show host. Among other presenters of the night are Ahmed Ali Akbar and Yasir Hussain.
The most anticipated part of the show is definitely the star performances. This year’s lineup includes Asim Azhar and Ali Zafar. A dance segment will see Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat perform for the first time on stage together. Rising stars Shuja Asad and Ramsha Khan will perform on a medley of Nazia Hassan songs.
This is going to be the first time — in many years — that Mahira Khan and Mehwish Hayat will be making an appearance on an awards show. It’s billed as a starry coup. Viewers would’ve loved the two divas to do a dance-off. ‘Dola re dola,’ anyone?
