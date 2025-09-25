Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat and top Pakistani stars set to dazzle at Hum Awards 2025 in Houston

The 10th Hum Awards, due to take place on October 11, in Houston, USA, promise to be a grand starry affair. Instituted in 2013 by Hum TV Network to honour excellence in TV drama, music, and film produced by the network, the event has taken place at international venues a number of times before — starting with Dubai World Trade Centre, in 2015. Last year’s event was held at the OVO Arena, Wembley, UK.