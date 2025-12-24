Event by FundFloat Trading Academy brings motorsport, star power, global learning together
The Indian Supercross Racing League is preparing for a spectacular season finale in Calicut, with the ISRL Grand Finale presented by FundFloat Trading Academy set to deliver one of the most high-impact motorsport events of the year on 21st December. The presence of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan adds an international entertainment dimension to the finale, positioning the event as a major convergence of sport, celebrity, and innovation.
As ISRL continues to elevate Indian motorsport on a global stage, the Grand Finale in Calicut reflects the league’s ambition to combine world-class racing with large-scale audience engagement. The event is expected to attract fans, industry leaders, and media attention from across the country and abroad, further strengthening Calicut’s reputation as a destination for marquee sporting events.
FundFloat Trading Academy’s role as the presenting partner places the global education brand at the forefront of the ISRL Grand Finale. The collaboration highlights a shared philosophy between motorsport and professional trading, where preparation, discipline, timing, and risk management define success.
With a growing footprint across international markets, FundFloat Trading Academy is recognised as a leading forex trading academy in Dubai. Its decision to headline a premier motorsport event reflects a broader strategy to align with platforms that celebrate performance, ambition, and results driven excellence.
The association of Salman Khan brings unmatched visibility to the ISRL Grand Finale. As a globally recognised entertainment icon, his involvement extends the reach of the event well beyond motorsport audiences, capturing attention across digital platforms, broadcast media, and international fan communities.
His presence reinforces the Grand Finale’s positioning as not only a competitive racing event, but also a cultural moment that blends sport and mainstream entertainment.
FundFloat Trading Academy has built its reputation by challenging traditional education models within the financial trading space. Offering online and offline forex courses for beginners and experienced learners, the academy focuses on real market exposure, structured learning, and disciplined trading practices.
One of the academy’s most distinctive offerings is its Learn Now Pay Later program. Under this model, students are not required to pay course fees at the time of enrollment. Instead, learners pay only after they achieve profitability in trading. This outcome based approach directly aligns the academy’s success with the success of its students, reinforcing trust and accountability.
This learner first philosophy has helped FundFloat earn recognition among the most rated forex academies in Dubai and position itself among the best forex trading academies in the UAE.
The ISRL Grand Finale presented by FundFloat Trading Academy demonstrates how global education brands are increasingly leveraging elite sporting platforms to engage with new audiences and promote practical skill development. Motorsport, much like trading, demands focus under pressure, rapid decision making, and strategic execution, making the partnership both relevant and authentic.
As the ISRL Grand Finale unfolds in Calicut on 21st December, the event is set to deliver an immersive experience that combines racing excellence, celebrity influence, and forward thinking education. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to performance, innovation, and global ambition.
