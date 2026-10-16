Mahesh Tinaikar, Indus Creed guitarist, dies at 63: ‘He lit up the way’ for Indian Rock

Musicians who came up in his wake quickly paid tribute. Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani of Pentagram, whose own band followed the road Rock Machine opened, wrote on Instagram: “India lost a true LEGEND today. Every single rockandroller since #RockMachine owes @sheeshling (Mahesh Tinaikar) a debt of gratitude for lighting up the way that we couldn’t even imagine until they walked it! An inspiring and pioneering musician, and a guy who always stood on the right side of things. Grateful I got to be on stage with @induscreednow and say thanks to all of them in public.”