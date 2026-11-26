Andy Taylor's wife Tracey paid an emotional tribute to him
Andy Taylor, the guitarist whose sharp riffs helped power Duran Duran through its 1980s heyday, has died. He was 65.
Taylor died at home on Monday with his family and former bandmates by his side, according to a statement posted on the band's website.
His wife, Tracey, remembered him as a devoted husband, father and grandfather. "He was the rock of our family," she wrote, adding that despite everything his career gave him, "family always came first." The couple married in 1982 and had four children: Georgina, Isabella, Bethany and Andrew.
Taylor had been living with Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer since his diagnosis in 2018, an illness that became public in 2022, when he was unable to attend the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
He later spoke openly about it in a 2023 interview with Channel 5 News, describing how he first noticed what he feared were tumors on his neck. A biopsy confirmed the cancer had spread, and he recalled being told it was "a death sentence."
"No one could be prepared for that," he said.
Rather than retreat, Taylor chose to keep playing, recording new music and touring with friends. "I just thought, I'm going to live life," he said.
He credited music with helping him carry "the pessimism of an incurable disease, but the optimism of making music." The diagnosis, he explained, also changed how he experienced time: "Every minute's like an hour, every day's like a week."
Looking back on his career, he said he felt fortunate to have achieved so much, describing it as "living the dream."
Taylor joined Duran Duran in 1980 and played on the run of hits that turned the Birmingham band into international stars, including "Hungry Like the Wolf" and "Rio." During the same period, he also played in the side project The Power Station alongside bandmate John Taylor and singer Robert Palmer. He was part of the Duran Duran lineup that performed at Live Aid in Philadelphia in 1985.
He left the following year to pursue a solo career, releasing the album "Thunder" in 1987.
Taylor returned to the group in 2000 for a reunion of its classic five-piece lineup, which toured and recorded together before he departed again in 2006. His final contribution to the band came on its 2023 album, "Danse Macabre."