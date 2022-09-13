Julia Garner wins Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series for
Julia Garner wins Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series for "Ozark" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, U.S., September 12, 2022. Image Credit: Reuters

Los Angeles: Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 74th Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Monday.

HBO's "Succession" took top honours for best drama, "Ted Lasso" repeated for best comedy, and "The White Lotus" captured the Emmy for best limited series.

Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the award for Best Supporting Actress
Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Abbott Elementary" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, U.S., September 12, 2022. Image Credit: Reuters
Squid Game
Lee Jung-jae accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for "Squid Game" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, U.S., September 12, 2022. Image Credit: Reuters
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES: "Succession"

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES: "Ted Lasso"

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA: Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA: Zendaya, "Euphoria"

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY: Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY: Jean Smart, "Hacks"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA: Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA: Julia Garner, "Ozark"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY: Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY: Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES: "The White Lotus"

LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"

LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES: Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES: Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"