Los Angeles: 'Squid Game' made history when Lee Jung-jae was named best actor, a first for a non-English-language performer at the Emmys 2022 on Tuesday morning. The winning streak continued with show's creator Hwang Dong-hyuk being awarded best director.

He was only the fourth Asian actor ever to win in any of the Emmy performance categories, and the first to win the drama award for a non-English speaking role, Variety reported.

During his acceptance speech, Lee said, "Thank you to the Television Academy, thank you to Netflix and thank you to the director for making realistic problems we all face come to life so creatively on the screen with a great script. Thank you, 'Squid Game' team. Thank you to everyone watching in Korea."

After accepting the award, Hwang in his acceptance speech said he hoped "this Emmy won't be his last," CNN reported.

"On to season two," he told the audience.

'Squid Game', which became the most watched show of all time on Netflix following its September 2021 debut, is the first non-English-language show to be nominated in the main drama category. In total, the show got 14 nominations this year, as per E! News.

'Squid Game' tells the story of cash-strapped individuals competing in children's games for a chance to win a large sum of money but for the losers, death is the only option.

Earlier this year, the makers announced the second season of the Korean thriller show.

Posting a note by 'Squid Game's' writer, director, producer, and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, Netflix shared the news with the fans.

In the first tweet, Netflix announced the news saying, "Red light... GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2."

In the same thread, Netflix shared the director's note for the fans.