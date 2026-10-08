The Blackpink star's Bangkok-shot video is the first 2026 K-pop MV to reach the milestone
.Dubai: The music video for "SaWaDiKa" by the Blackpink star Lisa has passed 200 million views at around 3am UAE time on Thursday, October 8. It got there in about 34 days, after the video was released on September 4 at 4am UAE time.
That makes it the first music video released in 2026 by a K-pop artist to cross 200 million views on YouTube.
The video built up views quickly from the start.
It drew 70.8 million views in its first 24 hours, according to Thai outlet Khaosod English, and passed 100 million views within two days of release.
That first-day figure came close to Lisa's own record. Her 2021 solo debut "Lalisa" pulled in 73.6 million views in its first 24 hours.
The title comes from the Thai greeting "sawadika", which means "hello". The roughly three-minute track has Lisa rapping over hip-hop production.
The song was produced by Thom Bridges and the duo Ojivolta. Lisa wrote it with Bridges, Mark Williams, Raul Cubina, Rachel West and Danny Chung, and it was released through LLOUD Co. and RCA Records.
The video was directed by Bang Jae Yeob and shot in Bangkok. It includes Muay Thai, tuk-tuks and traditional Chula kites, with fashion that mixes modern and traditional styles.
Filming locations include Rong Mueang Road near Hua Lamphong, Soi Ngam Duphli in Sathorn, Soi Chaloem Khet 1 in the Yotse area and the contemporary art space Dib Bangkok.
A day after the release, Lisa thanked everyone who worked on the project in an Instagram post.
"From Thailand to Korea to LA, it took a whole village to bring this to life," she wrote.
"SaWaDiKa" debuted at No. 69 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also entered the Billboard Global 200 at No. 23 and the Billboard Global Excl. US chart at No. 13.
It is Lisa's third solo song to spend more than one week on the Hot 100, after "Money" in 2021 and "Born Again", her 2025 collaboration with Doja Cat and Raye.
On September 27, Lisa opened the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles by winning Best Pop. Later that night, she gave the song its first live performance, on a stage that combined a boxing ring with a nightclub setting.
"SaWaDiKa" is the pre-release single from Lisa's upcoming EP, Press Play, which comes out on October 23.
Her documentary, Always Lalisa, opens in cinemas worldwide on October 12, after premiering at the 51st Toronto International Film Festival.
In November, she begins VIVA LA LISA, a residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. She will be the first K-pop artist to hold a solo residency at the venue.