The Limp Bizkit frontman also thanked fans for their outpouring of support
Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst has paid an emotional tribute to Sam Rivers, the band’s founding bassist, who passed away over the weekend.
Rivers helped form Limp Bizkit in Jacksonville in 1994 alongside Durst and drummer John Otto, shaping the sound that would define a generation of nu-metal. His death was confirmed by the band on social media.
“Just thinking about him — it’s so tragic that he’s not here right now,” Durst said in a heartfelt Instagram video. “I’ve gone through gallons and gallons of tears since yesterday. My God, Sam’s a legend.”
Durst reflected on Rivers’ legacy, adding, “Wherever Sam is right now, I know he’s smiling and thinking, ‘Man, I did it.’ And man, did he do it. What he’s left behind is priceless. He was such a special person. I miss him terribly already.”
The Limp Bizkit frontman also thanked fans for their outpouring of support: “All the love I’ve seen online is overwhelming. He really had an impact on the world — his music, his gift — it’s something that’s going to keep on giving. I just love him so much.”
Neither the band nor Rivers’ family has disclosed the cause of death.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox