Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers dies

Bandmates pay tribute to Sam Rivers, their 'heartbeat'

IANS

Sam Rivers, the bassist of the nu-metal band Limp Bizkit, has passed away, the group confirmed.

He was 48. The cause of death has not been made public, however, he had serious health issues over the years

The musical group made up of Fred Durst, John Otto, DJ Lethal, and Rivers. Their statement, on social media, called Rivers “our brother” and “our heartbeat”.

It went on to say: “Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic.

The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound.

“From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous.

“We shared so many moments — wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones — and every one of them meant more because Sam was there.”

They went on to call him a “once-in-a-lifetime kind of human”.

They ended the note by saying, “Your music never ends.”

DJ Lethal added his own note in the comments section, writing: “We love you Sam rivers. Please respect the family’s privacy at this moment. 🕊️ give Sam his flowers and play Sam rivers basslines all day ! We are in shock. Rest in power my brother ! You will live on through your music and the lives you helped save with your music , charity work and friendships. We are heartbroken 💔 enjoy every millisecond of life. It’s not guaranteed ✌️”

Limp Bizkit came together in 1994, and are known for songs such as Nookie and Behind Blue Eyes.

