BTS makes a return with ‘Swim’ from their 10th album Arirang, starring Lili Reinhart
Dubai: Global K-pop phenomenon BTS has officially entered a new era with the release of their album Arirang, and music video Swim. The group’s long-awaited comeback also features Lili Reinhart, who appears in the video.
Released on March 20, ‘Swim’ serves as the lead single from BTS’ new studio album Arirang, marking their first full-group comeback following a prolonged hiatus tied to military service and individual projects.
Rather than a dance or performance-heavy music video, ‘Swim’ leans into the abstract. The music video takes place on a ship at sea, where the seven members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook appear to be voyagers.
At the centre of the narrative is Lili Reinhart. In the Riverdale star’s portrayal of a solitary figure navigating dreamlike sequences, many fans have speculated that her journey is a subtle nod to the community’s long wait for BTS’ return from hiatus.
The collaboration was not teased ahead of release, making her appearance one of the biggest surprises of the comeback. Within hours, her role became one of the most talked-about elements of the video online.
Shortly after the video dropped, Reinhart added to the excitement by sharing a behind-the-scenes style Instagram reel featuring BTS. In the clip, she playfully asks viewers to “watch her friends,” before stepping away to reveal the group interacting casually on set.
The post quickly circulated across social media, offering fans a rare, more relaxed glimpse of the collaboration beyond the polished music video.
Fans have been flooding social media with comments. One fan wrote, “this reel made my year...can’t believe they actually did this”. While another said, “Seeing Betty Cooper with BTS is everything I didn’t know I needed!”
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji