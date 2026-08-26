In her response, Salonga was quick to downplay her own influence, noting that whatever she chooses to do personally won't change much, beyond perhaps stirring some reaction among fellow fans, something she said she was prepared to accept. “Yes I did unfollow, but I did it for my own sake. It’s not meant to be punitive to either of them, at all. But I recognised that I was waking up sad and/or upset, or finding myself way too affected. This was unhealthy so I took a step back, for me," she said.