In lawsuit, Zafar claimed the misconduct allegations had seriously harmed his reputation
Dubai: A sessions court in Lahore on Tuesday directed singer Meesha Shafi to pay Rs5 million in damages to singer and actor Ali Zafar in a long-running defamation case.
According to a report in Dawn, the case was filed by Zafar in 2018 after Shafi publicly accused him of sexual harassment. The court issued a short order announcing the decision, while officials said the detailed judgment will be released later.
The court had wrapped up final arguments in the case on Monday, signalling that a verdict would soon follow.
In his lawsuit, Zafar claimed the allegations had seriously harmed his reputation and caused distress to both him and his family. He had originally sought Rs1 billion in damages from Shafi.
During the final hearing, Zafar’s lawyer, Advocate Umar Tariq Gill, argued that the accusations were false and had caused significant damage to the singer’s public image. He told the court that no other individual had ever made similar allegations against Zafar and requested the court to rule in favour of the plaintiff.
Shafi’s lawyer, Advocate Saqib Jilani, urged the court to dismiss the suit. He argued that the plaintiff had failed to present concrete evidence to prove defamation and said Shafi had consistently maintained her account of the alleged incidents despite extensive cross-examination.
In an earlier interview with Gulf News, Ali Zafar in Dubai spoke about handling challenges in life.
"Life is not easy for anyone. We all have challenges. What defines you is how you respond. Letting go, forgiving, and staying grounded is key. I believe we are tested in two ways—by being given something and by having something taken away. Both times, you have to remain humble and understand that it’s part of the process."