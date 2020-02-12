She had debuted in 2016 on the hit series ‘Goblin’ and starred in a BTS video

Korean actress Go Soo-jung, who acted in the TV series ‘Goblin’ and starred in the BTS music video ‘With Seoul’, has passed away at the age of 25.

Her agency announced her passing on February 12 while private funeral processions took place on February 9.

She died of an illness, according to reports.

Her agency Story J Company said that the actress had become “a shining star of the sky” and recalled her “bright smile that welcomed us”.

“We will remember forever … I hope you will have eternal rest without pain,” they wrote in an Instagram post.