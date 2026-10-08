Kevin Bridges set to headline Abu Dhabi Comedy season at Etihad Arena

Don't miss Kevin Bridges live at Etihad Arena during Abu Dhabi Comedy Season
Kevin Bridges is coming back to Abu Dhabi. The Scottish comedian brings his Here If You Need Me world tour to Etihad Arena on Saturday, January 9th, and it's his only UAE date, so anyone in the country who wants to see him will be heading to the capital.
The show is part of Abu Dhabi Comedy Season, now in its third year. The season is run by GME Events with the Department of Culture & Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, and it brings international stand-ups to the city each winter. Bridges joins a line-up that's already stacked with big names.
He started doing stand-up in 2004, just after he turned seventeen. Since then he's become one of the biggest comedians in the UK. Tours like Overdue Catch-Up, Brand New Tour and A Whole Different Story broke box office records, and more than two million people have seen him live. In his hometown of Glasgow he's sold out 63 shows across the OVO Hydro and SEC, more than anyone else in the history of those venues.
Plenty of people also know him from television. He's appeared on Live at the Apollo and The Jonathan Ross Show, and he had his own BBC One series, Kevin Bridges: What's the Story? He has released five stand-up specials that went to number one and written a Sunday Times bestselling memoir, We Need to Talk About... Kevin Bridges. In 2025 he toured North America for the first time and played to more than 40,000 people, including sold-out nights at New York's Beacon Theatre. His clips online have more than 100 million views.
What makes him so popular is his talent for finding the funny side of ordinary life, the small everyday stuff everyone recognises. This is likely to be one of the biggest nights of the season, so if you want to go, get your tickets soon.
When: Saturday, January 9th, 2027
Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Tickets: From Dh295
Booking: Platinum List, Etihad Arena & TicketMaster