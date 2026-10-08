Kevin Bridges set to headline Abu Dhabi Comedy season at Etihad Arena

Plenty of people also know him from television. He's appeared on Live at the Apollo and The Jonathan Ross Show, and he had his own BBC One series, Kevin Bridges: What's the Story? He has released five stand-up specials that went to number one and written a Sunday Times bestselling memoir, We Need to Talk About... Kevin Bridges. In 2025 he toured North America for the first time and played to more than 40,000 people, including sold-out nights at New York's Beacon Theatre. His clips online have more than 100 million views.