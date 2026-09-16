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Anubhav Singh Bassi and Aries Spears join Abu Dhabi Comedy Season lineup

Bassi and Aries Spears will perform back to back at Etihad Arena on November 21

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Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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Abu Dhabi Comedy Season has added two more names to its growing 2026 lineup
Abu Dhabi Comedy Season has added two more names to its growing 2026 lineup

Dubai: Abu Dhabi Comedy Season has added two more names to its growing 2026 lineup, with Indian stand-up star Anubhav Singh Bassi and American comedian Aries Spears both set to perform at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on November 21.

Anubhav Singh Bassi brings Kisi Ko Batana Mat

Bassi, widely regarded as one of India's most popular stand-up comedians, will open the evening with his hit show Kisi Ko Batana Mat at 6pm. Known for storytelling built around everyday situations, family life and relatable personal experiences, Bassi has built a large following through his YouTube specials and sold-out live shows, and has performed in the UAE on several previous occasions, including sold-out runs at Dubai Opera.

Kisi Ko Batana Mat, delivered in Hindi, has become one of Bassi's signature shows, built on the kind of conversational, anecdote-driven comedy that has made him a favourite with South Asian audiences across the region. His Abu Dhabi appearance marks another stop for the show as it continues to draw strong demand wherever it's staged.

Aries Spears closes out the night

Later that evening, at 10pm, American comedian and impressionist Aries Spears takes the same stage for his Abu Dhabi debut. Spears is best known for his eight-season run on Fox's sketch comedy series MADtv, where his impressions of celebrities including Jay-Z, Denzel Washington and Shaquille O'Neal made him one of the show's standout performers. Since leaving MADtv, he has continued building a stand-up career defined by sharp social commentary, rapid character switches and a high-energy delivery style.

His set is expected to bring the same mix of celebrity impressions and unfiltered observational comedy that has defined his career since his MADtv years, offering Abu Dhabi audiences a different comedic style to close out the double-header.

Part of a growing comedy season

Both shows form part of the third edition of Abu Dhabi Comedy Season, organised by Live Nation Middle East in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral. The season's 2026 lineup already includes comedians such as Morgan Jay, Russell Peters, Mo Amer and Maz Jobrani, with performances spread across October and November at Etihad Arena.

The addition of Bassi and Spears expands what has become one of the capital's more prominent entertainment calendars, bringing together comedians from different comedy traditions and audience bases under the same season banner. Tickets for both shows are available at etihadarena.ae.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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