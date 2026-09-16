Anubhav Singh Bassi and Aries Spears join Abu Dhabi Comedy Season lineup

Later that evening, at 10pm, American comedian and impressionist Aries Spears takes the same stage for his Abu Dhabi debut. Spears is best known for his eight-season run on Fox's sketch comedy series MADtv, where his impressions of celebrities including Jay-Z, Denzel Washington and Shaquille O'Neal made him one of the show's standout performers. Since leaving MADtv, he has continued building a stand-up career defined by sharp social commentary, rapid character switches and a high-energy delivery style.