K-pop star Jang Hae-young loses battle with cancer

He passed away at his home in Seoul at the age of 45
In news that has shocked fans of K-pop, musician Jang Hae-young has passed away.
The boy band F-IV star died after a battle with cancer at his home in Seoul, South Korea. He was 45.
Band mate Kim Hyun-soo confirmed the death on social media on October 10 (the death itself occurred on October 4), writing: “Farewell, my friend. Let’s sing again when we meet in heaven.”
Jang was born in 1980. His first brush with fame came in 1997 when he joined the group Kid. In 2002, he moved to F-IV. The band is best known for singles such as Girl, I’m Sorry, and Ring. It was named Best New Artist at the KMTV Korean Music Awards in 2003.
He also did some solo work in 2009, dropping I'm Sorry, I'm Ugly.
In 2016, he was seen along with his band on a variety show called Two Yoo Project Sugar Man, where fans discovered that Jang had diversified from just being a singer; he was working as a freelance investment banker.
