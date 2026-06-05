Here's looking back at the few Junes, and why this month is different
For ARMY, June means FESTA, the anniversary month. It means seeing the members sitting around, laughing, teasing each other, rehashing inside jokes that never grow stale, and remembrances.
Yet, the last few Junes have been different. In 2022, it was marked by a pall of gloom and confusion in 2022. The leader RM, born Kim Nam-joon tearfully said that the band needed some time before they could perform together again.
The following year brought a different kind of bittersweetness. Jin had already left for military service, leaving BTS one member short. RM stepped up to host a public meeting with fans, reading letters and keeping spirits high. There was laughter, but there was also the understanding that more enlistment announcements were on the horizon.
In 2024, Jin returned from military service, in June, which seemed like a universal sign. He was welcomed by the other members in a ceremony that will go down in history books: RM with the saxophone, hugs, tears, and the usual, trademark BTS chaos that fans had dearly missed for the past six months. Despite having just completed military service, Jin threw himself into FESTA celebrations, meeting and hugging more than 100 fans, singing, dancing and making sure ARMY had something joyful to hold on to while waiting for the others.
A year later, in June 2025, the picture finally began to look whole again. RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook returned from military service, and on FESTA day, all seven members appeared together at J-Hope's concert. As J-Hope performed Mic Drop, the remaining six members couldn't resist joining in from the stands with their own mini performance. Then came the words many fans had waited years to hear: "We're back."
For ARMY, the reaction was immediate. Social media feeds filled with disbelief and excitement. Was the four-year OT7 drought really over? Were they truly seeing all seven members together again? We didn't have to count who was missing again. We could just count down, without a date, and that didn't matter.
This June, the seven are together, after all, a reunion only matters when people have been apart. And this year, beyond the usual FESTA celebrations, the conversation has been dominated by one thing: tickets.
As sales opened across Asia, from Kuala Lumpur and Singapore to Taipei, with Bangkok next, ARMYs found themselves plunged into endless queues and frantic group chats. Membership numbers were shared for pre-sales, strategies were discussed, and one piece of advice echoed everywhere: keep your credit card close and be ready when your turn comes.
How different it all feels from just a few years ago, when June was spent wishing each other a happy FESTA, sharing old memories, and simply hoping to see the band together again soon.
This is a busy June for both BTS and ARMY. But more than that, it is a hopeful one. The anticipation is about seeing them again. Normalcy now means regular livestreams, fresh photos, and new videos of all seven members, rather than piecing together old clips and memories from years gone by.
Perhaps that's what makes this June feel so different. For years, ARMY marked FESTA by looking back, at memories, old songs and the promise of a reunion. This year, they're finally looking ahead. And after four years of waiting, that might be the greatest celebration of all.