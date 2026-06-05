In 2024, Jin returned from military service, in June, which seemed like a universal sign. He was welcomed by the other members in a ceremony that will go down in history books: RM with the saxophone, hugs, tears, and the usual, trademark BTS chaos that fans had dearly missed for the past six months. Despite having just completed military service, Jin threw himself into FESTA celebrations, meeting and hugging more than 100 fans, singing, dancing and making sure ARMY had something joyful to hold on to while waiting for the others.