TV star shares early prostate cancer diagnosis on hit farming series
Dubai: Jeremy Clarkson has revealed that he has prostate cancer. The former Top Gear presenter shared the news on his Prime Video series Clarkson's Farm.
He disclosed the diagnosis in the final episodes of the show's fifth season, telling co-stars Kaleb Cooper and land agent Charlie Ireland, "I've got cancer." Reports say Clarkson had known since May and had undergone a biopsy after a check-up, describing the cancer as "aggressive, but it's really early."
Clarkson said he expected to be fine and out of action only for a short time, though treatment would fall in the middle of the harvest he had hoped to finish first.
The illness has featured on the show before. According to multiple outlets, Clarkson's farmhand Gerald Cooper was diagnosed with prostate cancer in an earlier series and has since been declared cancer-free.
He has also written previously about the value of regular checks, saying he has had "too many friends go down with prostate cancer." He also had emergency heart surgery in October 2024.
Clarkson is a 66-year-old English broadcaster, journalist and writer best known for motoring television. He co-presented the BBC's Top Gear from 2002 to 2015, helping turn it into one of the most watched factual programmes in the world, before leaving the broadcaster following an altercation with a producer.
He then made The Grand Tour for Amazon Prime Video alongside his former co-hosts Richard Hammond and James May. Since 2021 he has fronted Clarkson's Farm, which follows life on his Diddly Squat farm in Oxfordshire, and he also presents ITV's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
Reports have noted the show's wider impact on men's health. One man, Andrew Hood, said he got checked after watching Clarkson and his co-hosts, and later ran 34 miles to Clarkson's Diddly Squat farm, describing him as "the man who undoubtedly saved my life."
Clarkson said his treatment was due to begin soon.