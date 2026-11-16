Indian singer Rahgir on Bob Dylan, brutal truths and his first Dubai concert

“I really enjoyed the time I was travelling around and busking at places. Only people who enjoyed the music were listening to me,” he recalls. Now, he says, some who come to listen to him might be fans, but many are just in awe of celebrity. He explains: “If I busk today, it will attract people who feel like disturbing an artist is their right or demand for songs which are not even my taste. I am grateful for all the love and recognition I have received for my art, but I wish I could do it without being known much, but that’s not the way it goes, right?”