Indian singer Rahgir on Bob Dylan, brutal truths and his first Dubai concert

Come for the music, stay for the reality check
That’s the thing about perspectives, they shift. And bend. And mutate. They are dependent on context. And once you’ve seen the change, there is no way to unsee it. That’s really the first thing you must be aware of when you hear the songs of Rahgir, the travelling Indian musician who will be performing in Dubai on Nov 29.
He was born Sunil Kumar Gurjar in a small town in Rajasthan with an eye for logic and a keen sense of observation he liked to put on paper. When he came across the music of Nobel winner Bob Dylan and Hurt singer-songwriter Johny Cash, he began to see the shape his words could take; the worlds he could build and the arguments he could dismantle. “I used to write already, and country music gave me a direction,” he tells Gulf News ahead of his show at Shindagah Ballroom, The Metropolitan Hotel.
Much like Leonard Cohen or Gulzar, his songs – sung in Hindi simple enough for even the most basic speaker to understand - push you to see past the obvious. In Aadmi bhutiya hai, for instance, he points to people looking for freshness in the corpses of roses (aka bouquets).
When he began to write music, he explains: “I started by writing brutal truth. My first-ever YouTube video was anti-war and the absurdity of it all. By the time I started writing I had been through so much family trauma, emotional blackmailing and had seen so much around me that I was past writing sugar-coated words. Maybe I started writing because I felt a need to express my feelings about all these things,” he muses.
But at the same time, he acknowledges the need to see an issue from various angles, to find the funny in even the most serious of situations, and to move on no matter how tough a situation is. “I believe in the duality of the world. Also, we are built that way, no matter how happy or sad we are, we move on. Life goes on. I like music that I can enjoy and have a laugh while realising something and feeling something,” he adds.
Rahgir was predisposed to seeing through the veneer the world wore down to the blood and bone. Habit meanwhile sharpened his skill. “I was always a curious soul, seeing ordinary things which most people tend to ignore. I was like that in school and in college but after becoming a songwriter, it got sharpened. I believe if you do something long enough, your mind gets used to doing it. Now, even when I am watching something, doing something, I see something else entirely. Also, you learn to see from the other guy’s perspective,” he says.
Before he was a travelling star, he was one of the thousands of IT professionals that litter the industry. The only difference, he knew how to sing about it – and that was enough to lure him out of his comfortable nine-to-five and into street corners to busk.
“I really enjoyed the time I was travelling around and busking at places. Only people who enjoyed the music were listening to me,” he recalls. Now, he says, some who come to listen to him might be fans, but many are just in awe of celebrity. He explains: “If I busk today, it will attract people who feel like disturbing an artist is their right or demand for songs which are not even my taste. I am grateful for all the love and recognition I have received for my art, but I wish I could do it without being known much, but that’s not the way it goes, right?”
As much as his songs are about stripping bare a situation, Raghir insists he is not a pessimist. “My discography is full of things to appreciate, to help someone around you, being kind, being hopeful. My music is full of hope. Even if I am singing about an issue, you can always see hope in it,” he says.
Hear it for yourself when the Aakhiri Teeli hit maker comes to Dubai. He says: “It is my first time in Dubai and I am really excited. From where I come from, a small village in Rajasthan, Dubai is the most famous foreign country… because most of the people go to Dubai for work.”
“I am planning to sing a few unreleased songs as well and give a memorable performance,” he says.
His oeuvre includes Aadmi Bhutiya Hai, from 2022 film Sherdil, Mere Gaon Aaoge, Kya Jaipur Kya Dilli and Kachha Ghada. He has also written a poetry collection, Kaisa Kutta Hai.
Head over for giggles even as you see your ideas of normal disintegrate and form new narratives.
Just be prepared for the tectonic shift that comes from seeing life from another perspective. You may not leave the room as the same person who walked in.
Don't miss it!
Tickets to see Ye Jo Hans Rahi Hai Dunia: Rahgir Live in Dubai on Nov 29 are now available on Platinumlist.ae from Dh145.