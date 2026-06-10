GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Imran Khan’s partner Lekha Washington recalls ‘homewrecker’ label after his divorce: ‘We were two broken people’

Lekha Washington explained that it wasn't a 'fairytale' romance as such

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Imran Khan and Lekha Washington with Zayn Khan
Imran Khan and Lekha Washington with Zayn Khan
insta/lekhawashington

Imran Khan and Lekha Washington have been in a relationship for several years, keeping a relatively low profile. Khan was previously married to Avantika Malik, with whom he shares a daughter. The couple separated in 2019 after nearly eight years of marriage and later divorced.

In the years that followed, Khan and Washington, who were reportedly part of the same social circle, grew closer and began dating in 2020, with their relationship deepening during the Covid-19 lockdown. Since then, it has often been discussed online, where Washington has at times faced scrutiny and been labelled a “homewrecker”.

Addressing their relationship and the way it has been perceived, Washington told ETimes, “When Imran and I began dating, it wasn’t a fairytale romance; it was two broken people in a broken world trying to pick up the pieces and do better.” She added, “Everyone needs a muse and Imran is my muse.”

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Talking about her relationship with Imran and the scrutiny she has faced, she added, "Since I was 16, I've been called all kinds of names — growing up in Chennai and even later. Labels like homewrecker' are often used to diminish and control women," she said, adding that such labels don't define her and that she refuses to 'shrink' herself to fit someone else's need to cut her down.

Khan had earlier spoken candidly about his personal struggles with anxiety and depression, revealing in 2024 that prioritising his mental health ultimately helped him recognise that his marriage to Avantika Malik was no longer working. He had stressed that his divorce was a step toward healing rather than the source of his struggles. He noted that while many assumed the split triggered his crisis, the most challenging period was actually the final years of his marriage.

Ending the relationship became a turning point, giving him space to grow and heal, and move away from a partnership where neither could support the other fully. Despite the pain, he said separation was ultimately healthier than remaining in an unhealthy environment.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

After Kim Sae-ron's death last year, a YouTuber had emerged with allegations that she had been in a relationship with Kim Soo-hyun, when she was only 15.

Kim Soo-hyun returns to work after a year

2m read
Zayn Malik was hospitalised in April

Zayn Malik's health update from his family

2m read
Putting the speculation to rest, Imran Khan was clear and direct when asked about the project.

Imran Khan to play Ashneer Grover in biopic?

1m read
Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik loves Shah Rukh Khan: Here's the real reason

2m read