Hyeri and Hwang In-Youp's Dream To You is sweet, half-asleep rambling — fans can't agree if it ever wakes up

A dreamy romance finale that leaves fans split over love versus ambition
Dream to You closed out its run with a 12th and final episode, delivering the happy ending most romantic comedies promise. But the show's final stretch didn't land as smoothly as its premise suggested it might, ratings softened in the closing episodes, and viewers have been split ever since over how the story got there.
The series follows Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), a filmmaker who achieved the dream he once shared with Joo Yi Jae (Hyeri), and Yi Jae herself, a woman who let that same dream go. The two had planned to become film directors together back in school, before parental trauma and a life-altering accident sent them down separate paths. Fifteen years later, they cross paths again, Soo Bin now a successful director, Yi Jae working as a reporter just to get by, and the show traces their attempt to finish both an unfinished film and an unfinished love story.
In episode 11, which aired August 17, Yi Jae made a decision that split the fanbase right down the middle: she chose to temporarily step away from Soo Bin to pursue her own path. She had already achieved her long-buried dream of becoming a director, completing the film Gyeongseong Romance alongside him, but she was firm that she didn't want her own life to stay on hold in the name of love.
For some viewers, the timing of the separation felt abrupt and unearned, arguing that Soo Bin's sudden shift in character midway through the drama made the split feel more like a contrived plot device than something the story had actually built toward. Others pushed back on that reading entirely, framing Yi Jae's decision not as a rupture in the romance but as her advocating for herself, a woman finally refusing to shrink her own ambitions for a relationship, even a long-awaited one.
That divide has followed the show all the way to its finale, even as the ending itself delivered the reunion audiences were rooting for.
The cast beyond the leads
Alongside Hyeri and Hwang In Youp, the drama's main cast included Baek Sung Chul as Shim Yoo Geon, an aspiring actor, and Lee Yul Eum as Oh Hana, a close friend of Yi Jae'. Park Ji Young, Jung Hae Kyun, Bang Eun Jin and Lim Ki Hong rounded out the cast.
Dream to You was directed by Yoo Sun Dong, known for helming Seasons 1 and 2 of The Uncanny Counter, with a screenplay by Jung Eun Bi, whose previous credits include Doom at Your Service, Mr. Sunshine and Goblin.
At a press conference held last month, Yoo Sun Dong pushed back on the idea that the drama was simply a love story. "It's a story about people, but it's also about finding your dreams," he said, adding that he wanted audiences to walk away with the sense that "it's never too late to write your story of dreams and love."
He also spoke specifically to the moment at the heart of the finale's controversy, the choice between love and ambition. Yoo explained that the drama was built to explore those realistic, often uncomfortable emotions: the experience of giving up a dream because of love, or letting go of love in pursuit of a dream.