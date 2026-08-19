Hyeri and Hwang In-Youp's Dream To You is sweet, half-asleep rambling — fans can't agree if it ever wakes up

The series follows Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), a filmmaker who achieved the dream he once shared with Joo Yi Jae (Hyeri), and Yi Jae herself, a woman who let that same dream go. The two had planned to become film directors together back in school, before parental trauma and a life-altering accident sent them down separate paths. Fifteen years later, they cross paths again, Soo Bin now a successful director, Yi Jae working as a reporter just to get by, and the show traces their attempt to finish both an unfinished film and an unfinished love story.