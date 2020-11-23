American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has recalled how a birthday card her husband, rapper Kanye West, once wrote for her became the source of lyrics for one of his most acclaimed songs.
In 2010, West released his experimental track ‘Lost in the World’, which features in his album ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’. The song features the indie folk band Bon Iver.
Kardashian took to her Instagram handle in the early hours of Monday and shared three pictures with her nostalgic note. In the caption, she reminisced about West’s inspiration for the song, revealing a romantic back story.
“Happy 10 year anniversary to Kanye’s ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ album. For those that don’t know the story behind ‘Lost In The World’... Kanye couldn’t come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had then in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday. He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song,” wrote Kardashian.
Kardashian ended with the confession that she is quite sentimental about West’s gifts, adding that she has kept the birthday card.
“I keep everything! Swipe to see the card,” she wrote.
Kardashian and West got engaged in 2013 on October 21, which was her 33rd birthday. They got married on May 24, 2014 in Florence, Italy, and have four children together.