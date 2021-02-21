The Time’s Up organisation has slammed the announcement that filmmaker Brett Ratner will be returning to Hollywood for a new project.
According to a report in Deadline, Millennium Media is reportedly teaming up with Ratner’s RatPac Entertainment on a Milli Vanilli biopic. The project would mark Ratner’s first directing job since the 2014 ‘Hercules’.
In November 2017, seven women came forward to accuse Ratner of sexual harassment and misconduct, leading Warner Bros to sever ties with him.
Tina Tchen, the Time’s Up President and CEO, issued a statement to Deadline condemning Ratner’s return.
“Time’s Up was born out of the national reckoning on workplace sexual harassment,” said Tchen. “Our movement is a product of countless courageous acts by many survivors, including those who spoke out about what they endured at the hands of Brett Ratner.
“Not only did Ratner never acknowledge or apologise for the harm he caused, but he also filed lawsuits in an attempt to silence the voices of survivors who came forward – a tactic right out of the predator’s playbook. You don’t get to go away for a couple years and then resurface and act like nothing happened. We have not – and will not – forget. And Millennium Media shouldn’t either. There should be no comeback. #wewontforgetbrett”
Time’s Up is body created in the aftermath of the #MeToo movement, which steps up against sexual harassment and gender-based discrimination in the workplace and beyond.