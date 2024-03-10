Hollywood: Hollywood A-listers are getting ready to lavish awards on Christopher Nolan's atomic blockbuster "Oppenheimer" and party with "Barbie" on Sunday at the Oscars, the biggest night in showbiz.

Nolan's drama about the inventor of the nuclear age, half of last summer's massive "Barbenheimer" phenomenon, is the firm favorite to win the prize for best picture and much more at the star-studded gala.

With an overdue director, stellar cast, commercial and critical success, and urgent subject matter, "there is no justifiable reason to predict anything else," said Hollywood Reporter awards columnist Scott Feinberg.

Variety awards editor Clayton Davis said "Oppenheimer" is the "biggest lock" to win best picture since the final "Lord of the Rings" film two decades ago.

It is tipped to take golden statuettes for best director, supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr., and technical prizes from cinematography and editing to sound and score.

The film has a strong chance at best actor honors for Cillian Murphy, who is locked in a tight race with Paul Giamatti of "The Holdovers," and could claim best adapted screenplay too.

"It just had everything, the scale, the scope, the importance," said one Oscars voter, who asked to remain anonymous as Academy members are instructed not to discuss their ballots.

"This is the year for 'Oppenheimer,'" the voter told AFP.

Elsewhere, the competition for best actress promises to be a nail-biter.

Emma Stone, who previously won an Academy Award for "La La Land," gives a stunning, daring performance in the surreal, Frankenstein-esque "Poor Things."

But Lily Gladstone of "Killers of the Flower Moon" has not just the clout of her director Martin Scorsese, but the weight of history behind her.

She is seeking to become the first Native American to win an acting Oscar.

"Gladstone holds her own against Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, these towering actors" in Scorsese's historical crime epic, said the anonymous voter.

Should the two frontrunners cancel one another out, Sandra Hueller of "Anatomy of a Fall" could be "the underdog," the voter added.

The French courtroom thriller is the frontrunner for best original screenplay.

Pink carpet

And what about "Barbie," released on the same weekend last summer as "Oppenheimer," prompting a bizarre and highly meme-able double bill that collectively grossed $2.4 billion worldwide?

The surreal feminist comedy is likely to earn technical prizes including costume design, and boasts the two frontrunners for best original song.

Both Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" and the movie's showstopping "I'm Just Ken" will be performed during the Oscars gala.

Supporting actor nominee Ryan Gosling's first-ever live performance of his character's signature power ballad is likely to be a standout moment.

With Margot Robbie nominated as a producer, America Ferrera as supporting actress, and Greta Gerwig for screenplay, the cast and crew of "Barbie" are expected to turn the Oscars' famous red carpet a bright shade of pink.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph ("The Holdovers") is the firm favorite to win for best supporting actress, while race satire "American Fiction" could dampen the "Oppenheimer" sweep with adapted screenplay honors.

In best documentary, a win for "20 Days in Mariupol" should help redirect attention - however momentarily - to the war in Ukraine.

The United Kingdom is expecting its first-ever best international film Oscar, with Auschwitz drama "The Zone of Interest."

Japanese cinema has "Godzilla Minus One" tipped to win best visual effects, and "The Boy and the Heron" vying for best animated feature, where it will battle against "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

Late night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel returns to helm the Oscars for a fourth time.

His highly praised hosting last year helped boost ratings back to nearly double their pandemic-era lows.

The 96th Academy Awards take place in Hollywood on Sunday from 4:00 pm (2300 GMT).

Oscars 2024: A look at the complete list of nominees

With 13 nominations in total, director Christopher Nolan's biopic 'Oppenheimer' lead the nominations list this, followed by 'Poor Things' with 11 noms and Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' with 10. Big names like Jodie Foster, Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Robert De Niro, Bradley Cooper, and Robert Downey Jr. are among the actors nominated.

See the full list of nominees below:

1. Best Picture

American FictionAnatomy of a FallBarbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

MaestroOppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

2. Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper

Colman Domingo

Paul Giamatti

Cillian Murphy

Jeffrey Wright

3. Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening

Lily Gladstone

Sandra Huller

Carey Mulligan

Emma Stone

4. Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K Brown

Robert De Niro

Robert Downey Jr

Ryan Gosling

Mark Ruffalo

5. Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt

Danielle BrooksAmerica

FerreraJodie Foster

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

6. Directing

Justine Triet

Martin Scorsese

Christopher Nolan

Yorgos Lanthimos

Jonathan Glazer

7. Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

8. Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

9. International Feature Film

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers' Lounge

The Zone of Interest

10. Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

ElementalNimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

11. Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

12. Live Action Short Film

The ActorInvincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

13. Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

The Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai and Wai Po

14. Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over!

15. Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

16. Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

17. Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

NapoleonOppenheimer

Poor Things

18. Music (Original Score)

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

19. Music (Original Song)

The Fire Inside

I'm Just Ken

It Never Went Away

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)

What Was I Made For?

20. Makeup and Hairstyling

GoldaMaestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

21. Sound

The Creator

MaestroMission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

22. Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One