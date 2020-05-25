The ‘Modern Family’ actress says has been reading a lot more

Actress Sofia Vergara Image Credit: AFP

Sofia Vergara says she started losing her eyesight when she turned 40-years-old.

Vergara said she refused to wear glasses because she thought she looked old.

“When I turned 40, 41, 42, I started losing my sight. It’s the normal thing that happens at that age. I refused to wear glasses because I felt old. I was like, ‘No, I’m going to hold it. I don’t need them. I don’t need them’,” she told People magazine.

“We’re going to have to use them no matter what at this age, so at least use something that makes you look cute, not like you’re the little grandma.”

“Those little ones at the top of your nose make you look like a granny if you’re reading or something. And I hate that. I prefer the ones that are bold and already a statement, not tiny little things that sit on your nose.”