Sigourney Weaver Image Credit: AP

Actress Sigourney Weaver says she and the team of the 1979 cult hit ‘Alien’ are happy that the film still has an impact on audiences.

The 71-year-old actress had played the central role of Ellen Ripley in the iconic sci-fi series and is glad that director Ridley Scott’s original 1979 sci-fi horror is still popular, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Sigourney Weaver in 'Alien'.

“I think all of us on ‘Alien’ are very pleased the film still resonates with people,” Weaver said.

The Oscar-winning star revealed how she and the director wanted Ripley to be more than a damsel in distress.

She explained: “Ripley was written as a kind of everyperson, and it was unusual, then especially, not to have a woman go, ‘Oh my goodness’ [and be in distress]. Ridley Scott did not want that, neither did I, and I think now we’re so far from that in terms of women’s strength and situation. We have a long way to go, but it’s changing rapidly.”

She also shared that she has little experience of working with CGI despite being popular in the sci-fi genre, thanks to her work in the ‘Alien’ series and ‘Avatar’, as well as the supernatural comedy ‘Ghostbusters’.

“Actually, I’ve never worked in front of a green screen. I think I did one shot for ‘Ghostbusters’ a long time ago,” she said.