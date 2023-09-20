Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on September 20 gave a glimpse into her daughter Malti Marie celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with her toy Ganesha.
Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a series of pictures from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and revealed how her daughter carries the toy everywhere she goes.
Sharing the pictures, “A girl and her Ganpatiߘ?Always with us..wherever we go..#ganpatibappamorya ߙ?ߏ?#ganeshchaturthi.”
Soon after Chopra Jonas posted the pictures, fans and followers swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.
One of the users wrote, “She has grown so much and beautiful just like mama and papa.”
Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in Umaid Bhawan Palace, in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan in 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they had welcomed their daughter via surrogacy.
Meanwhile, Chopra Jonas was last seen in the thriller web series ‘Citadel’, which was created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas) of the global spy agency ‘Citadel.’
She will also be sharing screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in ‘Heads Of State’. ‘Nobody’ filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query’s original idea.