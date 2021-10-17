Ryan Reynolds is taking “a little sabbatical” from making movies.
In a lengthy note to fans on Saturday, the actor commemorated the recent wrap on shooting for ‘Spirited’, described as a modern rendition of ‘A Christmas Carol’ that also stars Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer.
The actor in this past year released two films: ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ and ‘Free Guy’, with Netflix’s ‘Red Notice’ to release on November 12.
Reynolds talked about his positive experience filming ‘Spirited’ in a social media post shared online on Saturday, which also featured the actor’s admission that he’s taking a break from acting. “That’s a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer,” Reynolds wrote.
He concluded this is the “Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making,” though he also added, “I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.”
Reynolds also shared several pictures from the ‘Spirited’ set.