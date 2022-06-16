Who’s that doll? It’s Ryan Gosling.
The Hollywood actor’s first look from the upcoming movie ‘Barbie’ has gotten fans in a frenzy, and we don’t blame them. In the image released by Warner Bros, Gosling is seen as the famous doll’s blonde and toned boyfriend Ken — topped off with a vivid fake tan, preppy denim vest and jeans and underwear with his name on it.
It’s a far cry from the roles he played in his last few movies — Gosling was Neil Armstrong in 2018’s ‘First Man’, a futuristic police officer in 2017’s ‘Blade Runner 2049’ and a tortured musician in 2016’s ‘La La Land’.
Fans had a riot commenting on Gosling’s new look.
“Ryan Gosling looks like he’s the new contestant for Love Island!” one person tweeted.
Another wrote: “Where do I buy this Ken doll, please?”
One person commented: “This is going to be soooo good... remember Greta is the DIRECTOR”.
‘Barbie’, starring Margot Robbie as the titular doll, is touted to be a romantic comedy. It’s being directed by filmmaker Greta Gerwig, known for Oscar-nominated movies ‘Lady Bird’ (2017) and ‘Little Women’ (2019).
The film will also star Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae and Michael Cera. It’s set to hit theatres in July 2023.
Gosling is also set to star alongside Chris Evans and South Indian actor Dhanush in Netflix action movie ‘The Gray Man’, which will have a limited cinematic run in the UAE starting July 14, a week ahead of its July 22 release on the streaming platform.