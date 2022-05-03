1 of 7
American supermodel Gigi Hadid turned heads with her dramatic gown at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday. She wore a sultry red corset jumpsuit by Versace and a voluminous matching maroon cape, a creative take on the night's 'Gilded Glamour' theme. She capped off her monochromatic look with hot red knee-high boots and a bold crimson lipstick.
Kim Kardashian shut down the Met Gala red carpet in one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic dresses, a gold-beaded body hugger Monroe wore when she sexily sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy 60 years ago. Kardashian had to lose 16 pounds or around 8 kilos to fit into the dress, designed by Jean Louis and purchased in 2016 by the Ripley's Believe or Not! museum in Orlando, Florida, for a whopping $4.81 million.
Blake Lively smiled for the cameras in a grand Versace gown, with husband Ryan Reynolds in velvet, as the Met Gala returned to the first Monday in May after years of pandemic upheaval with a celebration of American design and a theme of gilded glamour. The actress, one of the evening's co-hosts, wore a bronze and rose gold look that transformed into a shimmery layer of baby blue as a large bow was pulled. Lively's look drew inspiration from both the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building and the blue ceiling of Grand Central Station. ``Instead of looking to fashion to influence the dress, I looked to New York City architecture,'' Lively said. Some among early walkers interpreted the period theme in looks of black or white. Others went with royal purples and glittery golds and silvers.
Olympic gold medalist and snowboarder Chloe Kim made her Met Gala debut in a feathered tulle ball gown.
Actress Michelle Yeoh sported a flowing green Prabal Gurung gown and embraced an elegant look for this year's Met Gala red carpet.
Keeping up with her family's trend of surprises, American TV personality Kylie Jenner turned heads at this year's Met Gala red carpet. She chose to channel a Gen Z bridal energy on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet. The 24-year-old star , who welcomed her son with Travis Scott three months ago, donned an off-white wedding dress, which was complete with a veil and billowing skirt. However, her attire had a twist: the veil on her head was attached to a backwards-facing baseball hat, which might have been a homage to all-American sports.
Singer Katy Perry chose an Oscar de la Renta gown for the big fashion night.
