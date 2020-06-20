Rebel Wilson Image Credit: Getty Images

Hollywood star Rebel Wilson, who has decided to take up a healthy lifestyle, has lost 18kg and made a revelation that she was “paid a lot of money” to stay “bigger”, because it highlights her comedic roles.

The Australian actress, 40, who underwent a dramatic weight loss according to diet experts, explained that she suffered emotionally and was forced to stay overweight for the sake of her Hollywood career.

Popular for playing Fat Amy in the musical film ‘Pitch Perfect’ franchise, Wilson said: “Weirdly this year was always going to be the year of health. I’ve been naming my years now, and, that’s kind of having these resolutions but for the whole year.”

She said she used to think as to why she was overeating. “It’s not like I want to lose weight and get to around a certain number. It’s more than that, it’s about dealing mentally with why I was overeating and I had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger, at times which kind of can mess with your head a bit,” she said, according to a femalefirst.co.uk report.

Her Instagram posts lately have shown pictures of a visibly trimmed down Wilson.

Wilson is considering documenting her journey about fitness in a book.

“So now I’m just trying to work on the mental side and the physical job and doing a lot of personal training and, and on the nutrition side like it’s, it’s cool I should probably write a book at some point about it because people seem to be interested,” she said.